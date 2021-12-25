ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,483 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on COP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $71.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $93.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

