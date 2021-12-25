Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Holdings Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 294,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,277 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $62,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ opened at $244.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.32. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $245.33. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

