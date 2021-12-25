Contrasting Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) & Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) and Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Telekom Austria and Spirent Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telekom Austria 0 1 1 0 2.50 Spirent Communications 1 3 2 0 2.17

Dividends

Telekom Austria pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Spirent Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Telekom Austria pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Telekom Austria and Spirent Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telekom Austria 9.74% 15.84% 5.53% Spirent Communications N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Telekom Austria has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirent Communications has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telekom Austria and Spirent Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telekom Austria $5.20 billion 1.11 $443.69 million $1.65 10.50 Spirent Communications $522.40 million 4.27 $84.40 million N/A N/A

Telekom Austria has higher revenue and earnings than Spirent Communications.

Summary

Telekom Austria beats Spirent Communications on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming. The company was founded in July 1998 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers solutions that enable the measurement of network performance and customer experience periodically and the rapid diagnosis of detected or reported network performance and customer experience problems. The Connected Devices segment consists of the wireless and service experience lines of business together with communications technologies management. Spirent Communications was founded by Jack Bowthorpe in 1936 and is headquartered in Crawley, the United Kingdom.

