Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stake Increased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Copart by 8.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 470,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,964,000 after buying an additional 36,497 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the second quarter valued at $59,936,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Copart by 5.1% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co increased its stake in Copart by 12.2% during the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 12,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT opened at $146.18 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.92 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.06 and a 200-day moving average of $143.46.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

