Copperwynd Financial LLC Purchases 160 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 493.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 107,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,034,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 57,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,883,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 96,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,464,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE:LMT opened at $347.02 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $95.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.41.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.