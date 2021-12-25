Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OFC. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.14. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.27%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

