Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Equities analysts expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to post sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. Coty reported sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full year sales of $5.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COTY shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.34.

Coty stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. Coty has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 2.52.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $102,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala acquired 586,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $6,390,746.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $671,400 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Coty by 1,019.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,683,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,831,000 after buying an additional 10,639,425 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its position in Coty by 185.7% during the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,400,000 after buying an additional 6,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Coty by 55.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,939,000 after buying an additional 4,541,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Coty by 11.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,284,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,198,000 after buying an additional 3,745,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Coty during the second quarter worth $27,086,000. 34.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

