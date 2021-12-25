Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) and AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Head to Head Survey

Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) and AMREP (NYSE:AXR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Country Garden and AMREP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Country Garden $67.08 billion 0.32 $5.07 billion N/A N/A AMREP $40.07 million 3.13 $7.39 million $1.46 11.71

Country Garden has higher revenue and earnings than AMREP.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.9% of AMREP shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of AMREP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Country Garden and AMREP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Country Garden 0 0 0 0 N/A AMREP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Country Garden has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMREP has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Country Garden and AMREP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Country Garden N/A N/A N/A AMREP 20.55% 12.28% 10.98%

Summary

AMREP beats Country Garden on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Country Garden Company Profile

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops. The company also develops, operates, and manages hotels. In addition, it researches and develops robot intelligence; develops electronic hardware and biomass energy; sells food; and provides interior decoration, landscape design, agriculture and animal husbandry, investment consulting, cultural activity planning, and real estate consulting services. Country Garden Holdings Company Limited was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Foshan, the People's Republic of China.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

