Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 26,110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

COUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.38.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 129 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.08, for a total value of $31,615.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,073 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.08, for a total value of $262,970.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,847 shares of company stock valued at $26,742,508 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $159.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $146.43 and a one year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

