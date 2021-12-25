Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CACC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 920,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,213,000 after buying an additional 55,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,473,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 14.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,922,000 after buying an additional 20,173 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 17.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,035,000 after buying an additional 21,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2.2% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 121,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,237,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Credit Acceptance news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.94, for a total transaction of $1,341,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.50, for a total value of $4,539,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,529 shares of company stock worth $39,557,332. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $680.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $647.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $572.85. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $320.19 and a 52 week high of $703.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a current ratio of 21.99.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.45 by $2.34. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 49.29%. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CACC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $682.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $475.00.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

