Crown Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 25th. In the last seven days, Crown has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. Crown has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $640.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,776.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.32 or 0.00892772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.31 or 0.00252689 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00023110 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003044 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Crown

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,722,356 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

