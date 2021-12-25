Crypterium (CRPT) Hits Market Cap of $10.42 Million

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 25th. During the last week, Crypterium has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypterium coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypterium has a total market cap of $10.42 million and $3.51 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00043045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Crypterium

Crypterium (CRYPTO:CRPT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,657,762 coins and its circulating supply is 81,660,211 coins. The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com . The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

Crypterium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

