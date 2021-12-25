Cryptopay (CPAY) Market Capitalization Tops $9.30 Million

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Cryptopay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $9.30 million and $75.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 33.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00043183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cryptopay Coin Profile

CPAY is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,391,676 coins. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

