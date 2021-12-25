CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $275.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.68. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.88.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. The company had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

