Daniel B. Wolfe Acquires 1,830 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe bought 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.18 per share, with a total value of $13,139.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of TURN opened at $7.29 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $8.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TURN. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 18,097.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 142,424 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP grew its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

