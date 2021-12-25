Datable Technology (TTMZF) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Datable Technology (OTCMKTS: TTMZF) is one of 389 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Datable Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Datable Technology has a beta of -3.01, indicating that its stock price is 401% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datable Technology’s peers have a beta of -2.24, indicating that their average stock price is 324% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Datable Technology and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Datable Technology $1.47 million -$1.37 million -1.27 Datable Technology Competitors $1.76 billion $338.44 million -38.21

Datable Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Datable Technology. Datable Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Datable Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datable Technology -135.19% N/A -110.02% Datable Technology Competitors -126.35% -143.67% -5.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Datable Technology and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datable Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Datable Technology Competitors 2504 12731 23600 641 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 22.55%. Given Datable Technology’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Datable Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Datable Technology peers beat Datable Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Datable Technology Company Profile

Datable Technology Corp. is a technology company, which operates in the consumer Internet advertising sector and provides digital and social media consumer engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions. Its consumer marketing platform which enables consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands to build and launch promotions and offers on the mobile phone. The company was founded by Robert Craig and Carlos Yong in February 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

