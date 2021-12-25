Dave Justice Sells 1,362 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $49,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dave Justice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $44,060.70.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $58,988.22.

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $58.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.90.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PD. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.69.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

