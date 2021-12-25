Day & Ennis LLC Has $2.37 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Day & Ennis LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,736 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 132,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 28,482 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $29.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $32.58.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

