Day & Ennis LLC Has $6.45 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 2.2% of Day & Ennis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 6,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 31,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $113.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.17. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $89.79 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.