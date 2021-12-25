DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on DBV Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale upgraded DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.65.
DBV Technologies stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $7.38.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,435,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,559,000. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DBV Technologies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 153,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 13,688 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 119,432 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.
About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.
Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market
Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.