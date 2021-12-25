DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on DBV Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale upgraded DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.65.

DBV Technologies stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $7.38.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,435,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,559,000. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DBV Technologies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 153,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 13,688 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 119,432 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

