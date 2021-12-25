DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Given New $10.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DBVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 119,432 shares during the period. 33.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

