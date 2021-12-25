DCC plc (LON:DCC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DCC plc (LON:DCC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,046.17 ($93.09).

Several research firms have weighed in on DCC. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,250 ($95.79) price target on shares of DCC in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DCC from GBX 7,640 ($100.94) to GBX 8,349 ($110.31) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered DCC to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 6,900 ($91.16) to GBX 5,550 ($73.33) in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get DCC alerts:

In related news, insider Alan Ralph bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,148 ($81.23) per share, for a total transaction of £92,220 ($121,839.08).

Shares of LON:DCC traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 6,072 ($80.22). 23,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,982. The stock has a market cap of £5.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07. DCC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,178 ($68.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,684 ($88.31). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,935.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,035.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a GBX 55.85 ($0.74) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. DCC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.