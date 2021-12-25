Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DE opened at $349.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $262.85 and a 1 year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.89.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

