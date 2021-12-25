DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Hits Market Cap of $11.30 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $11.30 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00055863 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,051.59 or 0.07955605 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00009567 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,912.04 or 0.99969658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00053804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00072245 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,630,681 coins. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.