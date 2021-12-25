Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) Shares Up 0.6%

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) shares shot up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.36 and last traded at $19.31. 35,855 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 61,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average is $21.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.43% of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

