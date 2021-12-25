Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. Sells 7,010 Shares

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $307,178.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $301,780.50.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $14.69 on Friday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Delek US by 22.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Delek US by 5.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Delek US by 81.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Delek US by 6.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Delek US by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.73.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

