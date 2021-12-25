DePay Market Capitalization Reaches $1.88 Million (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last week, DePay has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DePay has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $80,666.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DePay coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001783 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00056242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,046.23 or 0.07993105 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00008949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,601.86 or 0.99961203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00072756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00053022 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

