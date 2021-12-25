DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 39.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,068 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of DexCom by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of DexCom by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $572.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.37 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $586.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $524.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.45 and a fifty-two week high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.44.

In related news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total value of $76,921.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.09, for a total transaction of $271,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,061 shares of company stock valued at $12,241,333 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.