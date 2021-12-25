Dexterra Group Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) – Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Dexterra Group in a research note issued on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien expects that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DXT. TD Securities upped their price target on Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dexterra Group from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.35.

Shares of Dexterra Group stock opened at C$8.57 on Thursday. Dexterra Group has a 52-week low of C$5.72 and a 52-week high of C$9.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$555.93 million and a P/E ratio of 28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$202.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$203.70 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. This is an increase from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.12%.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

