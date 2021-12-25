Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) vs. SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Critical Survey

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) and Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SemiLEDs and Dialog Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 N/A Dialog Semiconductor 0 6 1 0 2.14

Volatility & Risk

SemiLEDs has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dialog Semiconductor has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SemiLEDs and Dialog Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SemiLEDs $4.74 million 4.60 -$2.85 million ($0.67) -7.30 Dialog Semiconductor $1.38 billion 4.17 $84.50 million $3.32 24.22

Dialog Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than SemiLEDs. SemiLEDs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dialog Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SemiLEDs and Dialog Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SemiLEDs -60.21% -118.03% -18.12% Dialog Semiconductor 5.72% 16.55% 13.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of SemiLEDs shares are held by institutional investors. 47.3% of SemiLEDs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dialog Semiconductor beats SemiLEDs on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting. The company was founded on January 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Miaoli, Taiwan.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets. The AMS segment offers standard products including CMICs, AC/DC converter solutions for smaller, fast charging power adaptors for portable devices as well as LED drivers for backlighting and solid state lighting products. The C&A segment includes standard products incorporating short-range wireless, digital cordless, Bluetooth low energy, VoIP, and low-power Wi-Fi technologies. The Industrial IoT segment consists of products enabling smart factory and building automation including non-volatile memory (NVM) ICs, industrial communication ICs, custom-designed ASICs and embedded systems, servers, and software. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

