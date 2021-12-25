DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Price Target Raised to $48.00

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.59% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BOOM. Sidoti upgraded DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Roth Capital upgraded DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.
NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day moving average of $43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $764.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.56, a PEG ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $34.46 and a 1-year high of $70.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 24.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 29.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DMC Global in the third quarter worth $210,000.
About DMC Global
DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.
Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.