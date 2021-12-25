DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Price Target Raised to $48.00

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BOOM. Sidoti upgraded DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Roth Capital upgraded DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get DMC Global alerts:

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day moving average of $43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $764.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.56, a PEG ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $34.46 and a 1-year high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). DMC Global had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $67.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DMC Global will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 24.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 29.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DMC Global in the third quarter worth $210,000.

About DMC Global

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.