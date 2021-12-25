Doliver Advisors LP Buys Shares of 21,386 Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.6% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,277 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,740,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517,357 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,533,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,285 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $84.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.17 and its 200 day moving average is $85.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.271 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

