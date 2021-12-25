Doliver Advisors LP Has $1.05 Million Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,991 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in First Solar by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in First Solar by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $57,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,523 shares of company stock valued at $376,014. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $87.37 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.71 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.14.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

