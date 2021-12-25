Doliver Advisors LP Has $1.16 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Doliver Advisors LP lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $251.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $58.92.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

