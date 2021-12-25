Doliver Advisors LP Has $840,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.90.

NYSE USB opened at $56.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.01. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $63.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

