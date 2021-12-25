Doliver Advisors LP Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Doliver Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,762 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $240.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.46. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $189.76 and a 52 week high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

