Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) PT Raised to $83.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.86.

Shares of D stock opened at $77.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.69. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

In related news, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of D. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,054,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,041,000 after purchasing an additional 77,502 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $2,487,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

