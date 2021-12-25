DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 66.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,725 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $57,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 196.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,970 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 448.3% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,833 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 42.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,379,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,829 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 256.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,612,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,859 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DASH opened at $153.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.72 billion and a PE ratio of -42.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.29. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on DASH shares. UBS Group started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist raised their target price on DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.50.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total transaction of $19,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total value of $248,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,700,536 shares of company stock worth $2,163,971,949. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

