eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,970 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in eBay by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,606 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in eBay by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in eBay by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,263 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in eBay by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Truist lifted their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $2,538,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,173 shares of company stock valued at $6,202,690. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $64.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.95%.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

