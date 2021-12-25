Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Receives $227.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $227.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab stock opened at $228.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab has a one year low of $201.15 and a one year high of $238.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.77.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.