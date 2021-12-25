Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $168.25 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.47 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $442.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.