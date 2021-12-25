Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 24.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 14,041 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 41.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 54.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 15.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 18.1% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 68,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $29.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.00. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.82 and a 52-week high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EDIT shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.27.

In related news, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $60,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $525,004.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $596,761. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

