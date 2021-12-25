eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.92 Million

Brokerages expect that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will post sales of $21.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for eGain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.89 million to $21.95 million. eGain reported sales of $19.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year sales of $89.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $89.58 million to $89.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $104.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 million. eGain had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EGAN. TheStreet raised eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eGain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.20. 47,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,910. The company has a market capitalization of $320.16 million, a P/E ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 0.41. eGain has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of eGain by 5.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of eGain by 9.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of eGain by 95.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of eGain by 9.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of eGain by 8.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

