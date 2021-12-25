Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $56.47

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.47 and last traded at $56.85, with a volume of 392312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eisai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Eisai had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 9.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eisai Co., Ltd. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Eisai Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ESALY)

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

