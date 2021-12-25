El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 9.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 15.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 14.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 3.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOCO opened at $14.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.77 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.46. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

