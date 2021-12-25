Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.62

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.62 and traded as high as C$12.12. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at C$12.05, with a volume of 242,843 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELD. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, CSFB set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.29.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.61. The firm has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$300.24 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 9,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$94,118.25.

Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

