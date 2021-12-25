Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 3,732 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,655 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 0.6% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $18,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.89, for a total value of $5,617,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.24, for a total value of $1,174,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 536,634 shares of company stock valued at $152,214,527. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $253.14 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.84.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Truist boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.49.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

