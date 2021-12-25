Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,413,000. Amundi bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,458,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $698,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,293 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,029 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after acquiring an additional 818,500 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW opened at $250.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.10. The firm has a market cap of $168.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.61.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

