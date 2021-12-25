Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 13.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 188,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 95,420 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,990,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,652,000 after acquiring an additional 47,817 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

IR stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day moving average is $52.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.74 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $62.06.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

