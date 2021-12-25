Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,072 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,667,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,232,444,000 after acquiring an additional 197,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,233,514,000 after acquiring an additional 724,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,127 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $903,435,000 after acquiring an additional 335,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,848,720 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $791,758,000 after acquiring an additional 260,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.84.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $227.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $154.75 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

